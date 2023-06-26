Live
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad on July 4
Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has informed that President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad on July 4 to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Seetharamaraju.
The Chief Secretary held a high level coordination meeting here on Monday and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the visit of the President of India.
To mark the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements as per the protocol in close coordination with all the line departments.
Repairs to roads across the route should be taken up immediately. Barricading and adequate bandobast arrangements should be made. Sanitation and cleanliness should be ensured. The electricity department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit. The medical team should be kept ready in case of emergency, she directed the officials.
DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy,Hyderabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Secretary GAD Sheshadri, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.