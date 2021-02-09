Prestigious award for University of Hyderabad student

Gachibowli: Ajay Varma Alluri, currently pursuing his M.A. in Comparative Literature at the Centre for Comparative literature, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been chosen for the prestigious Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Annual Book Award in the category of best translated work from Indian languages to Kannada for the year 2019, for his translation of eminent Telugu writer Volga's Sahitya Akademi Award winning work 'Vimuktha' into Kannada as 'Vimukthe'.

Ishwara K. Mirji, the Registrar of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara, the autonomous Translation Authority of the Ministry of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, announced the award.

Ajay Varma is a writer and translator who works with Kannada and Telugu. His translated work 'Vimukthe' is one of the best sellers in Kannada till date. Physics, Creative writing, Translation studies, Comparative literature and language learning are his basic interests.

He has won a few awards as follows: Da.Ra.Bendre poetry prize; Aa.Na.Kru Short story Prize; and, Prahaladha Agasanakatte Award

His other published works are: 'Gagana sindhu' (Poetry collection - Kannada); 'Diana Mara' (Alejandra Pizarnik's Spanish poetry in Kannada translation); 'Kalala kanneti pata' (Vibha's poetry in Telugu translation); and 'Vimukthe' (Volga's Sahitya Akademi award winning book in Kannada translation).