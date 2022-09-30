Prevent heart diseases with healthy lifestyle, says Dr Sadanand Reddy

Hyderabad: Cardiovascular diseases including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives yearly and in India, the numbers would be around four to five million, said Dr T Sadanand Reddy, Senior Consultant at Department of Cardiology, ESIC Super Speciality Hospital.



Dr Reddy was the chief guest for the 'World Heart Day' event, organised by GITAM School of Pharmacy, on Thursday.

He highlighted the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control Cardiovasular diseases by adopting healthy lifestyle, sleeping for seven hours, practicing yoga and meditation, avoiding stress, alcohol, smoking.

Dr. Reddy cautioned people to avoid excessive calories and limit the use mobile phones and automobiles.

He suggested to reach the hospital as early as possible, if one feels anxious and senses pressure or discomfort in the chest.