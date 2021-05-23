Hyderabad: As our elders always say, 'prevention is better than cure', it is truly applicable in this pandemic. It's time for all of us to follow safety norms and be safe and immune, before we fall prey to Corona, says Babli Michael of Ramanthapur.

Couple Babli and Michael, along with their two sons, had tested positive. With hope and positivity, they are back to normal after winning over the deadly virus.

Sharing her struggle, Babli said, "First my elder son, Lucky, fell sick. He developed temperature and diarrhea in the evening. Michael was not ok too; He too had temperature in the noon with headache and dry cough. I had an upset tummy in the evening of last Monday. On the second day, we all visited hospital and were getting better. I was still facing digestion issues. Hubby had temperature on and off. The younger son showed similar symptoms, as the elder, until the third day."

"Vomiting lasted from midnight to early morning of Wednesday. Later we had fever and diarrhea. Though doctor didn't advise any test, he confirmed Covid by symptoms. The little one also started medication post-consultation. My tummy was still not OK. Some of my other symptoms in the first week were nausea, itchy stomach and skin rashes, " she added.

Sharing about symptoms, Babli said: "on day four I had sore throat followed by fever on day five. The fever lasted only for a couple of days, but headache and back pain was haunting me until Saturday. Though I feel a lot better now, I only have to force myself to eat. Same is the case with my husband. Both of us have lost our sense of smell and taste and are trying home remedies to get senses back working normally. It took almost a week for the little one to get better even post-medication. All four of us are doing a lot better now and slowly recovering."

Consume food that boost your immunity and try breathing exercises and yoga for healthy lungs and improved immunity. If something goes wrong beyond your efforts, don't panic. You can and will get through it, stay positive and strong. This too shall pass, she ends.