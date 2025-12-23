Prez Murmu ends her sojourn in Hyd

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday left for Delhi from here after concluding her customary winter sojourn. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries gave a warm send off to the President at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here. The President's sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats, began on December 17.

During her stay in the city, she addressed the national conference for Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions on December 19 and a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’ on December 20, organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business. The ‘The Retreat Building’ in Shimla and the ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’ in Hyderabad reflect their integrative role of the President’s office in the country. These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise the country’s unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President’s Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres.

A single storied building, it contains 11 rooms on its premises. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, morning room, dining room and others.