Private schools JAC extends support for Tiranga rally

Highlights

The Telangana Private Schools Joint Action Committee for against CAA, NRC and NPR urged the private schools and other educational institutions in the...

Charminar: The Telangana Private Schools Joint Action Committee for against CAA, NRC and NPR urged the private schools and other educational institutions in the State to come out in solidarity with protests against CAA, NRC and NPR. The JAC called upon students, academicians and educationists to play their part in making the 'Tiranga Rally' a huge success.

The Tiranga Rally will be held on Friday. It will commence after Friday prayers at Eid Gah Mir Alam and progress towards Shastripuram. They said "Participating in the Tiranga Rally also known as 'Save Constitution Rally' is the prerogative of every citizen to protect the constitution and its secular character. The protests have awakened the sense of awareness among the citizens. There will be efforts to prevent the rally from success, but it is the duty of every citizen to ensure such efforts are nullified, peacefully."

The committee had earlier also appealed for making the Million March a success. According to committee member Fazl-ur-Rahman Khurram, the solidarity exhibited by Indians rising beyond religious and cultural lines to voice against NRC, NPR and CAA have reinvigorated India's 'Unity in Diversity.'

The JAC appealed to the students participating in the rally to maintain discipline, cleanliness of the roads and ensure that law and order situation is not affected in anyway. It also advised the participants to avoid provocative and religious sloganeering.

Educationists and academicians from different private educational institutions including Mahmood Sajid, Syed Hyder Ali, Mahmood Sohail Quadri, A M Hakeem, Mohammed Maqdoom Ali Khan, Ahmed Idris and Ahmad Hussain were also present.

