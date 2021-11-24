Priyanka Gandhi to visit city today

Hyderabad: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday along with her son Raihan Rajiv Vadra. Raihan will be treated for an eye injury at LV Prasad Eye Hospital here. Four and a half years ago, Raihan suffered an eye injury while playing cricket.

Delhi AIMS doctors had advised her to consult LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad. Raihan had undergone an eye operation in the past. Now Priyanka is coming to Hyderabad for further consultation and treatment and will return to Delhi by Wednesday evening.

Interestingly, her previous visit to LV Prasad Eye Hospital was neither disclosed to the media nor State party leaders. But this time party leaders reportedly have been informed about her visit. Raihan, son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra is a wildlife photographer. Recently, he hosted a wildlife photography exhibition in Delhi, named Dark Perception.