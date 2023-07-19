Priyanka’s busy schedule puts off Julpally’s ghar wapsi

Hyderabad: With political equations getting crystallised at the national level wherein it now is going to be ‘INDIA’ v/s NDA seems to be impacting the political developments in the state.

While the BRS is closely monitoring the developments as there is a lot of discussion in the national media that BRS is neither part of INDIA nor NDA but may be extending issue based support to the central government, the Congress party, which had succeeded in poaching some important leaders like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, wanted to go aggressive by holding huge public meetings in quick succession to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi.

Though Congress made the entry of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy a big celebration in Khammam three weeks ago, the TPCC has put its plans for the July 22 Kollapur meeting on hold.

The TPCC was in an upbeat mood after the success of the Khammam meeting and wanted to do a repeat performance at Kollapur for Jupally’s ghar wapsi.

The TPCC, which had planned a mammoth public meeting in Kollapur to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi, has now been postponed to August. The AICC is said to have asked the state unit to postpone the event in view of Priyanka’s busy schedule in Delhi. TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will meet Priyanka Gandhi soon to finalise the schedule for the Kollapur public meeting. He said several leaders from BRS and BJP were ready to join the Congress. A list of the leaders would be submitted to the AICC high command.

Congress claims that BRS senior leader and former mayor Hyderabad in the undivided Andhra Pradesh Teegala Krishna Reddy and some BJP leaders from Rangareddy and Medak districts would also be joining the Congress at Kollapur meeting.

Meanwhile, the TPCC has decided to hold a series of dharnas and agitations on people's issues.