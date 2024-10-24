  • Menu
Producer Siva Rama Krishna Re-Arrested Following Court Ruling

Producer Siva Rama Krishna has been re-arrested after a court revoked his bail, just days after he was initially taken into custody

Hyderabad: Producer Siva Rama Krishna has been re-arrested after a court revoked his bail, just days after he was initially taken into custody. Police had arrested Siva Rama Krishna four days ago for his alleged involvement in land grabbing activities in Rayadurgam, where his gang occupied 84 acres of government land.

Following his arrest, Sivarama Krishna secured bail citing health issues. However, police filed a petition to cancel his bail, which the court approved, leading to his re-arrest. He is accused of falsifying documents, including fake purchase papers, to claim ownership of land from Lingam Goud. Additionally, it is alleged that the gang tampered with documents from the State Archaeology Department.

