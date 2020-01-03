Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University celebrates New Year

Rajendranagar: The New Year celebrations were held at the Administrative Office of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), here on Thursday.

Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor PJTSAU, welcomed the new year by cutting the cake and wished the teaching, non teaching and out sourcing staff of the university. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Praveen Rao said that with the efforts of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, lakhs of acres of land has come under irrigation in the state.

With increased irrigation facility, there is a need to put efforts by the university to enhance the crop productivity and develop new varieties which are suitable for the present ecological conditions. And also there is a need to educate the farmers about the sustainable water management for various crops, he said.

"The university has become a role model for many universities in the country by implementing several reforms in teaching, research, extension and administrative activities," he added. He urged that same efforts and cooperation should be continued even in the New Year. Registrar Dr S Sudheer Kumar, other university officers, teaching, non-teaching and outsourcing staff, students were present.