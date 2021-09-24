Promote Salar Jung Museum at global level: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday emphasised the need for promoting city-based Salar Jung Museum at global level.

"The Salar Jung Museum is known for its display of many prized masterpieces of art. It deserves to attract global-level visitors," she said.

The Governor, in her capacity as the chairperson of the museum board, chaired a meeting of the members here.

She exhorted the board to proactively promote the museum visits by students and youngsters so as to help them understand some rare objects of art, craft and literature of the past.

Dr Soundararajan also suggested to the museum authorities to ensure best experience at the museum to visitors.

She called for protection and promotion of 'our ancient treasure of unique and rare art objects so as to help the future generations to get to know our yesteryears'.

The Governor appreciated modernization of some galleries at the museum in tune with international standards and for better display and visitor experience. She suggested expedited modernisation of the remaining museum galleries.

GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, Anindya Dasgupta, Prof. V Kishan Rao, Dr Kamalakar, Dr Jai Kishan and family members of the Salar Jungs attended the meeting.