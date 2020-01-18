Protest held against New Education Policy

Tank Bund: In response to the call given by All India Forum for Right to Education, the Telangana Vidya Parirakshana Committee staged protests across the state, opposing the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) on Friday.

Hyderabad and Medchal district representatives of the committee staged protest in front of Dr Ambedkar statue here on Friday. The president of the committee, Professor Chakradhar Rao, general secretary Professor Hara Gopal, vice-president K Narayana, state vice-president of TPTF, M Ravinder, student leaders Parushuram, Riyaz (PDSU), Pradeep (PYL), Janardhan (DSU), B Rambabu (TPTF), Gautami Naidu, Raghavender, Mallaiah (DTF), Vinod Kumar, teachers and others participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Hara Gopal alleged that the BJP government was intent on destroying the education system. He criticised that the NEP had reduced the role of state government in education sector. He expressed concern that NEP-2020 paves way towards commercialisation, privatisation and saffronisation of education system.

He demanded that the government ensure that education sector remains in control of governments, and opposed inviting foreign universities into India. He warned the government that they would intensify their agitation if the new policy was not withdrawn.