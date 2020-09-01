Provide support to rural and Agri innovations: KTR

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed various initiatives of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Hub along with T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayen and IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in Hyderabad today.

As a part of the review, Mr Ravi Narayen, CEO gave a detailed presentation on the various initiatives of Telangana State Innovation Cell and T-Hub.

Minister KTR appreciated the T-Hub team for creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana state. Minister instructed the T-Hub team to quickly operationalize the T-Hub centers in Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. Minister stated that Telangana today has the best innovation ecosystem in the country thanks to the state government-backed organizations like TSIC, T-Hub, We-Hub, TWorks, Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Minister instructed the TSIC team to plan more outreach programs aimed at school going kids too. He said that the culture of innovation should be fostered from a young age. Minister also instructed Jayesh Ranjan to coordinate with the State Education Department to introduce a course credits system for students who work on innovation & startup related subjects.

IT Minister KTR also instructed the officials that special focus on rural innovation is the need of the hour. He said that innovation organizations like TSIC, THub, TWorks and WeHub should provide the necessary support for our rural innovators. Minister said that the production of food grains is increasing at a rapid pace in the state due to the concerted efforts of CM KCR. Minister opined that the agriculture and its allied sectors should benefit from the state's innovation ecosystem.