Providing Jobs To Unemployed Our Top Priority: Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that every employee, from the junior staff to the CMD in the Singareni company shares equal responsibility in the company’s development and that strict rules must be implemented for the benefit of the organisation.

Handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited in Singareni company here, the deputy CM cautioned against complacency which could lead to problems in the future. He insisted that every step forward should be taken with discipline and hard work.

He said that workers and unions had requested the increase in the age limit for compassionate appointments, and the government immediately responded with a humanitarian approach, enabling hundreds who had crossed the 35-year limit to get jobs. Providing opportunities for unemployed youth is the government’s primary objective, he said.

He noted that Singareni is focusing to compete in the open market, and workers must reduce production costs and work full hours to protect the company and pass it on as a legacy to future generations. Bhatti also announced that on June 2, during the State Formation Day celebrations, appointment letters would be distributed to beneficiaries of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, aiming to provide large-scale self-employment opportunities to the unemployed.

Singareni CMD N Balaram said the state government was extending full support to the development of the organisation.