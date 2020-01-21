Public declaration meet opposes CAA, NRC

Dharna Chowk: National Coordination Committee of Young India, Hyderabad chapter, organised a public declaration meeting for the protection of Indian Constitution. Noted Telugu actor Prakash Raj, news editor Amir Ali Khan, Professor Vishweshwaraiah and others spoke on the occasion.

Prakash Raj stressed the need for a united fight against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC), as they were against the spirit of Indian Constitution. He said that the controversial laws were similar to those imposed by Hitler in Germany. "Those who do not have proper degree certificates are today asking for documents and conducting parikshe pe charcha," he ridiculed.

He demanded that the union government reveal the figures of unemployment in India. He urged people to fight against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. Professor PL Visweshwaraiah appreciated Prakash Raj for being in forefront of agitations against anti-constitutional laws. He suggested PM Modi to attend the meeting to know about Constitution. While the nation needs data about unemployed youth, the PM and home minister were more interested in collecting the data on religious lines, he said.

Amir Ali Khan said that about 40 crore people in the country do not have valid documents and questioned whether they would be sent to detention centres. Terming CAA as anti-constitutional, he stressed on the need for intensifying the agitation against CAA and NRC.