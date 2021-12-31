Pubs to be booked if customers found drunk driving

Hyderabad: Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday, while hearing a plea filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, opined that the Hyderabad police had taken more action than expected against the managements of pubs.

The High Court clearly stated that pub management would be responsible if any customer was caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. It directed the police to enforce new year sanctions until January 4. Further, noise pollution should not exceed 45 decibels, the court said. The court further denied permission to minors accompanying couples going to pubs. It said the

guidelines of the Supreme Court and High Court on the ceremonies should be implemented strictly. The next hearing was adjourned to January 6.