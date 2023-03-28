Puvvada says efforts are on to increase TSRTC occupancy ration to 75 per cent

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said that all out efforts are on to improve the TSRTC occupancy ratio of 69 per cent to 75 per cent in the near future. The Transport Minister, who flagged off 16 AC sleeper buses at LB Nagar on Monday, said that on a daily basis, nearly 30 lakh people are being taken safely to their destinations by the TSRTC staff. "To ensure passengers reach their destination safely, our staff is putting in a lot of hard work. I urge people to encourage and support the corporation by preferring to travel in RTC buses," he said.



As part of efforts to provide better services to passengers, recently 756 super luxury buses were purchased by TSRTC. "To attract passengers in Hyderabad, we are adding more buses that will connect to metro services," he said. Managing Director, TSRTC, VC Sajjanar said that 630 super luxury buses and 130 deluxe buses have already been made available for the convenience of passengers. An additional 100 AC sleeper buses will be introduced soon. "Arrangements are being made to start electric buses in April. For the first time, 50 inter-city electric AC buses will be introduced on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route," he said.

Chairman, TSRTC, Bajireddy Govardhan said that the AC sleeper buses launched on Monday are 12 meter long with a capacity of 30 berths with lower 15 and upper 15. The AC buses also have free Wi-Fi. Buses can be booked on www.tsrtconline.in.