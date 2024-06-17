QQSUDA non-regular staff yet to get pending salaries

Hyderabad: The Outsourcing, Contract and Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) employees working for the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) have not been paid for over three months now.

According to staff, there are some 60 to 70 staff members working under the Authority as non-regular employees and receiving the nominal payment for years, a few for almost two decades. But since the month of March, they have stopped receiving the salaries. “It has been over three months since we got our salaries. Despite all the requests to the higher ups, the situation continues. In these circumstances, how can we survive,” asked K Sudharani, who works at the QQSUDA office at Darul Shifa.

R Kamalamma, another worker who has been working for over two decades is also struggling to meet ends following delay of the salary. “We are unable to cope with the situation and support our families,” she said.

Earlier this month, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who also holds the Ministry of Finance.

“The staff of QQSUDA is suffering due to delay in payment of salaries.

The staff is requesting you to release the salary for meeting your livelihood. Due to non-payment of salaries they are facing hardships,” he pointed out.