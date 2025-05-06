Race2Win Foundation Inaugurates the Transformed Smart Anganwadi Centre in Malakpet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Race2Win Foundation in association with The Hyderabad Race Club inaugurated a newly renovated Anganwadi Centre in Malakpet today. Actor Regena Cassandra and Founder of Race2Win Foundation Mr. Y. Gopi Rao inaugurated the transformed Anganwadi Centre.

As part of its ongoing commitment to encourage Horse Racing as a sport in India and underatke social welfare projects,Race2Win Foundation adopted the Anganwadi Centre in Malakpet, close to the Hyderabad Race Club and undertook significant renovations to create an enriched learning environment. The centre now features bright, colorful murals that provide a stimulating visual backdrop, fostering a positive and emotionally supportive atmosphere for young children.

Among the key upgrades at the centre are:

A large flat-screen LED TV for interactive learning sessions.

Low-lying tables and soft carpets designed to cater to the comfort and safety of the children.

A carefully curated audio-visual curriculum focused on enhancing phonics, vocabulary, and foundational language skills for primary-aged children.

In her address, actor Regina Cassandra emphasized the importance of early education, stating, “A nurturing environment is essential for a child's emotional and intellectual growth. It is inspiring to see Race2Win Foundation create such a positive learning space that not only educates but also encourages well-being.”

Mr. Y. Gopi Rao, Founder of Race2Win Foundation, remarked, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating accessible, high-quality learning opportunities for children in underserved communities. The Smart Anganwadi Centre is an important step towards empowering the next generation of learners.”

The inauguration of the Smart Anganwadi Centre is part of Race2Win Foundation’s broader mission to take up social welfare projects benefiiting the poor and marginalised

