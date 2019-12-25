Rachakonda: Dial 100 campaign gets thumbs-up from citizens

Rachakonda: In the context of the Disha gang rape-murder case 'Dial 100' campaigns have been conducted across the twin cities to create awareness and educate women about Dial 100 and Hawkeye applications.



The Rachakonda Training Unit officers conducted several public awareness programmes across 146 schools, 24 colleges and 72 localities in Rachakonda which was attended by 29,626 people.

Stressing over the importance of awareness among people and to have an open communication relationship with the police personnel, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Circle, said, "By the medium of 'Dial 100' campaigns we are trying to make an open and resistance free relationship between police and the citizens.

Often we have seen people especially women wary talking to a police officer over 100 number which makes it more difficult for the officer to counsel him/her and address the issue." He added further, "In other countries the students and citizens are educated about the emergency police and other important contacts which they can use in case of emergencies.

We wanted to implement a similar campaign where all schools, colleges, and localities are educated about contacts they can use during any emergency and build a response helpline where a person's distress call can be answered and addressed in minutes."

The police personnel have impressed upon school/college students, locals especially women that whenever they found themselves in a deserted area or if any person behaved in a suspicious manner, they immediately dial '100' and utilise the services.