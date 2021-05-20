 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rachakonda police adopt 25 families of a thanda

Rachakonda police adopt 25 families of a thanda
x

Rachakonda police adopt 25 families of a thanda

Highlights

The Rachakonda police on Wednesday distributed ration to 25 families of a thanda in Rachakonda village

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday distributed ration to 25 families of a thanda in Rachakonda village. They gave them medicines, as most villagers were Covid-affected.

The police department has adopted the village under Swasthya Seva programme which provides villagers with monthly ration, including rice, dal, oil, eggs, and vegetables.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: "Hands which help others are holier than lips that pray. With this sole motto the department has been helping the needy since lockdown began. Whenever any such people come to our notice our officers are always ready to help them. We have collaborated with various social service organisations and NGOs who support us in such initiatives."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X