Rachakonda police adopt 25 families of a thanda

Rachakonda: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday distributed ration to 25 families of a thanda in Rachakonda village. They gave them medicines, as most villagers were Covid-affected.

The police department has adopted the village under Swasthya Seva programme which provides villagers with monthly ration, including rice, dal, oil, eggs, and vegetables.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: "Hands which help others are holier than lips that pray. With this sole motto the department has been helping the needy since lockdown began. Whenever any such people come to our notice our officers are always ready to help them. We have collaborated with various social service organisations and NGOs who support us in such initiatives."