Rachakonda Police to re-launch ‘Naya Savera’

Rachakonda: A drug de-addiction programme, 'Naya Savera', meaning 'new dawn', will soon be re-launched by the Rachakonda Police in order to keep the youngsters away from drugs.

Speaking at the event Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, "The programme is aimed at keeping children, youth and students away from drug abuse. It was originally initiated in 2017 in collaboration with Amrita Foundation Society and it helped many children and students get aware about problems with usage of illegal drugs. Many students were counselled and a short film on drug abuse, 'Maro Lokam' too was released then."

"With the State now focusing on tackling the drug menace with intensified vigour, we are planning to re-launch 'Naya Savera', as part of which awareness programmes in select schools, colleges and hotspots off-line and online would be conducted in association with Amrita Foundation Society. De-addiction programmes would also be conducted once in a week and it will be on Tuesdays," stated the commissioner.

Mahesh Bhagwat, added, "If any citizen has any information regarding drugs, they can notify on 9490617111. There are provisions for death penalty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for repeated offences (under Section 31A) and also, we are now using the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against drug traffickers. Rowdy sheets will be opened against drug peddlers and traffickers and if any property is earned by such persons by selling drugs then the entire property will be legally seized."