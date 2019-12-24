Rachakonda: Public meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh today; cops issue traffic advisory

Rachakonda: In view of proposed 'Route march' and public meeting by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on December 25 from 3 pm to 4 pm at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in LB Nagar, traffic obstruction and congestion is expected in and around the venue place and all along the march route. To ease the traffic and for the convenience of general public, it is advised to divert the traffic at LB Nagar Ring Road.

The vehicles proceeding towards Dilsukhnagar side via LB Nagar Junction are requested to choose Nagole- Ramanthapur Side or Karmanghat - Santoshnagar Side to reach their destinations and avoid LB Nagar Junction to Dilsukhnagar side.

The vehicles coming to L.B Nagar Junction side from Malakpet / Dilsukhnagar are requested to, not to choose the route between Dilsukhnagar to L.B Nagar. They are requested to choose Malakpet TV tower side, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nagole Side, and reach L.B Nagar Junction.

The vehicles coming from districts may choose ORR via Peddamberpet/ Bongloor/ Thukkguda or other traffic free points as exit points and requested to avoid L.B Nagar Junction while going into the City.

The Emergency vehicles will be allowed at any moment of time. All citizens are requested to take alternate route to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Traffic Police, Rachakonda.