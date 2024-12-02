Rainbow Children's Hospital Celebrates 25 Years of Nurturing Smiles

Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, India’s leading pediatric multispecialty and perinatal hospital chain celebrated its 25th Anniversary in style. The Silver Jubilee extravaganza was held at a convention hall at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on 1st December 2024. The occasion was graced by Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Dr. Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director – Obstetrics & Gynecology, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director Intensive Care Services and many other leading doctors, management team, etc. Over 4000 attendees were present at the event including doctors, nurses, and other staff.

The gala day was filled with merriment, fun, and thankfulness. 37 employees who had put in 15+ years of service were honored by Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital for their immense contribution and unwavering commitment to the organization.

The top-notch doctors of the hospital chain enthralled the audience with a spectacular ramp walk; the crowd went gaga over the enthusiasm and energy of the otherwise calm and super-busy doctors. Another surprise element was a very hilarious skit by the senior leadership team. As a tribute to 25 years of incredible journey, Rainbow Anthem (a special musical album) was released highlighting the care, compassion, dedication, and expertise of Rainbow Children’s Hospital. An exclusive film featuring the smiles of 100 Rainbow employees was aired emphasizing the organization’s mission of nurturing smiles.

The employees had a nostalgic trip down memory lane at the premises through a series of iconic photographs that showcased a glimpse of Rainbow’s journey since its inception in 1999. Several experience zones were set up at the event which enabled the employees to create wonderful memories of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “This Silver Jubilee is a testament to the talent, undying commitment, resilience, and teamwork of all our employees all these years. We have been able to bring a transformation in millions of families through our clinical excellence, child-centered environment, and strong support staff. We will continue to fly high and scale greater heights with our dedication and steadfastness”.

About Rainbow Children’s Hospital:

Set up in 1999, Rainbow Children's Hospital is a leading chain of hospitals dedicated to pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, and fertility. With a rich history spanning 25 years, Rainbow has consistently delivered exceptional healthcare services including quaternary care services like the pediatric liver transplant, renal transplant, and BMT through its advanced infrastructure and expert care. The group operates 19 hospitals and 4 clinics across the country. Notably, the hospital chain has an exclusive pediatric cardiac care centre– Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, in Hyderabad.