Rains lash Hyderabad again, low-lying areas inundated

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad again on Monday noon inundating the several low-lying areas in the city. A team of GHMC and DRF officials could be seen clearing the waterlogged roads. The rains are still continuing in some parts of the city.

Hyderabad witnessed incessant rainfall till Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda today.



Due to the heavy rainfall, the HMWS@SB officials have directed the Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administration to shift the people living near Musi river to safety places as they are planning to lift the gates of the Himayatsagar. Around 35 families from Kishanbagh area in the city, whose houses are close to the river, were shifted to nearby community halls with the help of local authorities.



According to the weather department, moderate rain or thunderstorms are predicted in the state in the next two days. As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), parts of the state such as Jogulamaba, Wanaparthy, Hyderabad will witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

