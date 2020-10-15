Rains stop but colonies still underwater in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Even as the rain has stopped there is still nine to ten feet water in colonies in the area like Tolichowlki and it is said that it would take two to three days for removing water.

People were taking shelter on the first floors but were without food and drinking water. NDRF teams were operating boats in the colonies shifting locals in Nadeem Colony, Chabra Enclave and other areas in Tolichowki. According to the locals, there are 800 to 1,000 houses in three to four colonies in Tolichowki.

The NDRF team members said that they were involved in rescue operations since. They said that they were giving priority to the people living on the ground floor. The personnel said that since the drainages are clogged in the area it would take time to remove water. The team members said that they will not go until they evacuate everyone in the colonies. The situation is likely to remain the same for the next two-three days. Altogether the situation in tolichowki is tensed with people waiting for the administration to come to their rescue.