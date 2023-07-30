Rajeev Sagar slams oppn for baseless remarks against BRS govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Foods Chairman Mayday Rajeev Sagar has launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties for levelling baseless remarks against the BRS government and said that they were unable to digest the development of Telangana State under the leadership of CM KCR. In a release here on Saturday, Rajeev Sagar said the State government is committed to work for the development of Christian community in Telangana and this year, it has allocated Rs.2,200 crores in the budget for the welfare of Christians.

During the last nine years, Rs.32.53 crores were spent for the development of 411 churches in Telangana. In addition to this, the State government has allocated two acres of land at Uppal Bhagayath for the self-respecting building for Christians and earmarked Rs.10 crores for the construction of the building. On the other hand, it is providing overseas scholarships up to Rs.20 lakhs for Christian community youth and is also extending a facility of Rs.one lakh with 100 percent subsidy to the Christian community, Rajeev Sagar said.

He said that as the entire Christian community is extending the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the opposition parties are unable to digest the fact and are levelling baseless remarks against the BRS government.