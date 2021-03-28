Rajendranagar: Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court to get new building

Rajendranagar: In yet another swift development in Rajendranagar, Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Upperpally will get new premises which are 8 km away from the existing one.

A total of five acres of land under Survey No.381 under Premavathipet Village backside Gandhi Nagar near ORR Toll Plaza has been identified and handed over to the officials of Metropolitan Magistrate Court Upperppally.

It is said that the new building will include facilities like residential block and the court complex. As the present court complex is functional in a rented accommodation, the judicial body decided to shift it into own building.

A government land near ORR toll plaza was identified and handed over to court officials on March 25.

To check the feasibility of the proposal, the Principal Judge, Rangareddy district, along with other officials recently visited the spot where the new complex is to be constructed. Later, the proposal was sent to the Collector from where the same was conveyed to MRO Rajendranagar for advance possession.

On March 25, the land transition took place between the Revenue and the Judiciary officials at MRO's office where the letter of acceptance has been signed by both the officials.

"As per the instructions we have identified a total of 5 acres of land in Sy.No.381 under Premavathipetvillage, backside Gandhinagar area, near ORR toll plaza.

Yesterday a transition of land took place between the Revenue and the Judiciary officials here at MRO Office where we handed over the land possession to court officials," informed Chandra Shakher, Mandal Revenue Officer Rajendranagar.

This is the second such development in a month wherein the judiciary officials and the revenue authorities came together for setting up a court complex in Rajendranagar area.

Earlier this month, a team of judiciary officials made a visit to a vacant MPDO office next to Assistant Civil Supplies (ASO) office to check the feasibility of setting up a fast track court.

Later, the officials gave their approval to the proposal and sent it to the higher authorities for their approval. It is said that the process of setting up a fast-track court has moved on, while the new court complex proposal will follow suit.