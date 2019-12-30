Rajendranagar: Multiple injuries failed to deter this miracle youth

Rajendranagar: Despite crippling injuries all over his body, the ambitions of Mohammed Akram, a youth who met with a serious accident a few years back, could not be crushed. With his tower of strength, he has managed to win the bodybuilding championship held recently in Mumbai.



Nearly 3 years back, a pall of gloom descended on him, when Akram, a resident of Attapur, met with a serious accident on February 7, 2017, which brought his life to a standstill and crippled all his activities, owing to multiple fractures in scapula, pelvic, jaw and ribs. His liver was also severely damaged. Battling with life for quite a period in the hospital, he finally survived and regained his strength for which he remained thankful for the almighty.

He went through multiple surgeries to fix his jaw and pelvic problems. Doctor advised him a complete six months bed rest and told him not to work out for next two years. However, with an indomitable mental strength, Akram refused to be cowed down by his physical injuries and focused on his ambition. With a burning desire and passion, he not only become a bodybuilder, but also transformed into a professional fitness trainer, now working at S K 9 Studio Fitness Centre at Attapur.

Akram began his routine workouts after four months of long bed rest and made rapid strides to reach the first position towards clinching "Muscle Mania India Champion" award in the finals of national bodybuilding event held in Mumbai last week. This painful journey earned him a name of 'a Miracle boy'.

"Nothing is impossible if you are honest, dedicated and committed to your life goals," said a passionate Mohammed Akram with bravado.Akram remains quite passionate about his physical workouts that make him a professional international certified fitness trainer. Aim for greater heights in his professional career, Akram revealed: "I am striving hard to bring gold medal for the country in the upcoming international events."