Live
- Paytm & Paytm Payments Bank not one entity; Paytm app accelerating partnerships with other banks
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
Just In
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Expansion Nears Completion
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) expansion at 99.4% completion, set to accommodate 34 million passengers. Scheduled completion by March 2024, as per GMR Airports' Q3FY24 report
The expansion works at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad are on the verge of completion with almost 98.7 percent progress done as of December 31, 2023, says the GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited's Q3FY24 report. The extension work, intended to enhance the capacity from 12 million to 34 million passengers, has further increased to 99.4 percent as of January 25, 2024. The report further states that Hyderabad airport's expansion work is likely to be over by March 2024.
A strong performance of RGIA was witnessed in terms of passenger traffic during the period from October to december 2023, suggests the Q3FY24 report. The traffic increased by a margin of 17 percent y-o-y to 6.3 million. It rose from 5.4 million in Q3FY23. Also, domestic traffic upsurged by 16% while the overseas traffic shot up by 22% during Q3FY24, driving the growth.
Infact, in the first nine months of FY24 the airport was able to serve 18.6 million passengers, registering a mind boggling year-on-year increase. The total income generated by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad in Q3FY24 is Rs 496 crore, up 35% YoY from Rs 368 crore in Q3FY23. Consequently, the total income rose by 48% to Rs 1,472 crore in 9MFY24 over nine months.
Moreover, RGIA has immensely increased its connection, presently linking 66 domestic locations (compared to 55 pre-covid period) along with 19 foreign destinations (compared to 16 pre-covid period).