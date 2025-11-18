Rajiv Swagruha plot auction nets Rs 46 cr near ORR

Hyderabad: The open plot sales under Rajiv Swagruha Corporation once again received a strong response, as the Corporation conducted an open auction for plots in Thorrur, Kurmalguda, Bahadurpalli, and areas near the city’s ORR, generating revenue of Rs 46 crore. In this two-day open auction, 59 plots in Thorrur were auctioned on the first day on Monday.

The highest price of Rs 39,000 per square yard was paid. In total, the average price per square yard in this area was Rs 28,700. The minimum price for the plots was fixed at Rs 25,000 per square yard, and the auction was conducted accordingly. Swagruha Corporation MD VP Gautam said the auction generated a total revenue of Rs 46 crore, with 110 bidders participating.