Here are some restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad that are offering surprise elements in haleem without compromising its authenticity during Ramzan:

Cafe 555: Located at Masab Tank, they offer a special haleem topped with Chicken 65 and boiled egg, as well as Nalli Gosht Haleem topped with nallis.

Grill 9: This restaurant in Secunderabad serves mutton haleem, which they call 'Bahubali Haleem,' topped with two nallis, pathar ka gosht, chicken tikka, boiled eggs and cream. It costs Rs 999 and serves three to four people.

Hilton Restaurant: Opposite Shadan College in Khairtabad, they have introduced a special mutton haleem topped with Chicken 65 and a boiled egg, similar to Cafe 555.

Sarvi Restaurant: This 33-year-old restaurant with multiple outlets across the city offers a classic haleem (Rs 230) during Ramzan, as well as a special haleem (Rs 280) topped with boiled egg, cream and fried cashews.

Cafe Bahar: A modest Irani cafe in Basheerbagh that has been around for 49 years, offering a special mutton haleem, which is the classic Irani haleem (Rs 230).

Nizam's Pride: They offer a Double Decker Haleem with smart packaging - the bottom portion has chilled Coke and the upper compartment has piping hot haleem for convenience.

Shadab: Famous for their classic haleem (Rs 230) in Madina Circle, they have introduced a special haleem with zaban (Rs 530) this year.

Pista House: This restaurant chain is committed to keeping the traditional Iranian haleem authentic, with unchanged proportions of ingredients and taste for decades.