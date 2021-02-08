Ranga Reddy: Farmers stage protest against Pharma City

Kadthal: Farmers staged a protest and conducted a padayatra against the government- supported Pharma City on Sunday in Ranga Reddy district's Kadthal and Yacharam mandals.

The farmers conducted padayatra for about 15 km from Meerkhanpet Gandhi Statue to Kuripidda, Tadiparthi and Nanak Nagar villages in the Yacharam and Kandukur mandals.

The farmers demanded the government to stop acquisition of lands in Yacharam and Kadhthal mandals. If the government sets up the Pharma City in these mandals, the villages will be trapped in pollution menace and people will face so many problems.

Leaders and many farmers have extended their hand. Although the government had earlier announced that it would set up Pharma City in assigned lands but now the government is trying to acquire lands by forcing farmers.

Sarpanches, public representatives, Anti Pharma City committee leaders, farmers and others were also present.