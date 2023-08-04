Rangareddy district conducts fair and transparent lottery for retail liquor shop allocation

Rangareddy: Rangareddy district witnessed a fair and transparent allocation process of retail liquor shops for the years 2023-2025, conducted through a lottery system. District collector, Harish oversaw the lucky draw in the presence of officials from the excise department, tribal welfare department, social welfare department, and backward classes development department. The entire allocation process was meticulously recorded to maintain complete accountability.

In line with the State government’s excise policy, reservations were implemented to ensure representation for the ST, SC, and Gowda communities in the allocation of liquor shops. The government directives allocated 15 per cent of the shops to the Gowda caste, 10 percent to SCs, and 5 percent to STs.

Out of the 234 retail liquor shops in Rangareddy, the lucky draw resulted in the allocation of 2 shops for STs, 11 shops for SCs in Sarur Nagar division, 25 shops for Gowda social groups, 6 shops for SCs in Shamshabad division, 9 shops for Gowda social groups. Due to the absence of STs in Shamshabad, no shops were allocated to them.

District collector, Harish reiterated the strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the government and excise commissioner during the allocation process. As a result, a total of 53 liquor shops have been allotted to STs, SCs, and Gowda categories, while the remaining 181 liquor shops fall under the general category.

Present at the occasion were Sarur Nagar excise superintendent T Ravinder Rao, Shamshabad assistant excise superintendent

K Srinivas Rao, social welfare department officer Rama Rao, district assistant B C development officer Neeraja Reddy, and district tribal development officer Rameshwari.