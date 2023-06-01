Rangareddy: Inadequate tools and staff hamper power restoration efforts

Rangareddy: The Fuse off Call (FOC) team in the Katedan section of Rajendranagar is facing criticism for its inability to promptly resolve power shutdown complaints, leading to significant inconvenience for the public. Rajendranagar, a bustling area connecting the city with Rangareddy district along the busy Bengaluru highway, is home to numerous residential quarters, a multitude of industries, and over a dozen research institutions, all reliant on power supplied by the Katedan and Mailardevpally sections of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

Reports indicate that the FOC teams in both sections have been struggling to address public grievances related to power disruptions, particularly during nighttime, due to insufficient and ill-equipped staff. The Katedan area, in particular, has witnessed a surge in complaints regarding prolonged power cuts. Shockingly, the FOC team assigned to the area consists of only two members, lacking essential tools such as copper wire and ladders.

“Despite repeated calls and four hours of power outage, the FOC team arrived at the spot without a basic tool like a ladder to access the pole. We had to make arrangements for a ladder, causing unnecessary delays. Only after four hours did the team manage to resolve the issue caused by a jumper blast,” lamented Syed Haseeb, a resident of Kings Colony, Shastripuram.

Residents in the Katedan section have voiced their dissatisfaction with the FOC team’s indifference towards their grievances, particularly during nighttime, despite enduring extreme temperatures. Similar complaints have emerged from neighboring colonies, including Shastripuram Colony, BK Puram Colony, Raghavendra Colony, Ekta Colony, Bin Tirif Colony, and Rizwan Colony, where frustrated residents have expressed their disappointment with TSSPDCL officials over delayed power restoration, especially during nighttime.

M.A.H.Asif, a resident of Shastripuram Colony, shared, “Despite lodging repeated concerns and contacting AE Katedan TSSPDCL, there has been little to no positive response or improvement in the prevailing situation of frequent power cuts. People continue to suffer from impromptu power outages on a daily basis, further exacerbated by scorching summer temperatures.”