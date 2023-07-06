Rangareddy: Six RTA agents arrested for operating fake document racket

Rangareddy: In a major crackdown, six Regional Transport Authority (RTA) agents were apprehended by the LB Nagar Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) police at the Transport department office. The officials were caught red-handed while engaging in fraudulent activities, including creating fake documents and extorting money from unsuspecting individuals.

The diligent efforts of the SOT police led to the arrest of the accused men, who had been duping people by producing counterfeit documents during vehicle inspections at the RTO offices. Acting on credible information, the police successfully nabbed the culprits three days ago while they were operating a clandestine xerox centre near the RTO office, involved in fabricating fraudulent paperwork.

The primary accused, Sangireddy Raghavendra Reddy, was taken into custody along with five accomplices, namely AdisettiVenu, AnupatiSrisailam, Chapala Yadagiri, Kongala Anand Kumar, and Potbatatina Sridhar. The police seized a substantial amount of incriminating evidence during the operation. Among the items confiscated were fake insurance certificates, counterfeit Aadhaar cards, fabricated gas bills, police missing certificates, forged vehicle speed limit certificates, two laptops, pen drives, and Rs 18,000 in cash.

The arrested individuals were part of an organised network involved in perpetrating fraud within the RTA system. Their illicit activities not only compromised the integrity of the transport department but also victimised innocent citizens seeking legitimate services.

The police authorities have commended the LB Nagar zone SOT police for their swift action in dismantling this fraudulent operation