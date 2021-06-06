Rangareddy: YSRTP comes to the aid of Covid-hit families

Rangareddy: At the call of YS Sharmila, chief of YSR Telangana Party and party Shadnagar leader MD Ibrahim, party workers and activists provided financial assistance to families who lost their dear ones to corona, in Shadnagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader MD Ibrahim said that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 was provided to the families of victims who died of corona.

He said the programme was carried out under the direction of party chief YS Sharmila as she instructed the leaders and activists to help the families of Covid victims. No one can compensate enough the families for the damage done by corona, but we tried to provide financial assistance to share their grief, he said.

Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mamidipalli Asad Khan, Mohammad Irfan Abdul Azim, Chopari Ramesh, Abdul Jalil, Mohammad Haimad, Satish, and YSR Telangana Party activists were present.