Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas
Hyderabad: To mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War, Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.
Around 48 schools and colleges, with 6,800 school children, college students, NCC, and NSS cadets, participated in the programme. The event was graced by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, SM, GOC, 54 Infantry Division, as the chief guest, along with his spouse, Sudipta Jha. Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Hakimpet, attended as the guest of honour, along with his spouse, Anita Jain.
Akhilesh Kumar highlighted the resilience demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict and guided the students to be better citizens of the country.
Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Hakimpet, spoke about the role of the Indian Air Force in the Kargil War. Both speakers specifically urged the NCC cadets to consider joining the Armed Forces as their career.
The programme included a representation of the Tiranga flag through a human chain formation by school children, sharing thoughts and thanking soldiers and martyrs with messages on a tribute wall, and a rangoli competition organised with the theme of patriotism.
Later, a documentary film on martyrs was screened for the students' information and knowledge. It has been decided that entry tickets for all members of the armed forces will be waived until September 16, said a senior officer at Rashtrapati Nilayam.