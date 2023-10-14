Live
Rath Yatra received a grand welcome
Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra which Agarwal Samaj Telangana has organized received a grand welcome on its arrival in front of Lothkuntha on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra which Agarwal Samaj Telangana has organized received a grand welcome on its arrival in front of Lothkuntha on Saturday.
Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra was welcomed with great pomp and joy with musical by the Agarwal Samaj society Alwal branch
On this occasion, all Durga Prasad Naretha, Khushi Ram Ji Agarwal, Vasudev Agarwal, Pawan Naretha, Gajanand Ji Agarwal, Shrikisan Agarwal, Daulat Prakash, Ravi Agarwal, Mahesh Naretha and women members Uma Rani, Parveen Devi Agarwal, Chinu Bansal and Satprakash Bansal along with many dignitaries of the branch were present.
The Rath Yatra was given a grand welcome by everyone dancing and singing on the beat of drums. On behalf of the branch officials, Rath Yatra Committee member Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, on behalf of the center, presented a shawl and scarf to the branch officials.