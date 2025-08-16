Ration cards will be given to all those eligible: Ponnam

Siddipet: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar conveyed greetings to people of the State on the 79th Independence Day and stated that ration cards will be distributed to every eligible person. He mentioned that under the scheme of free bus travel for women in RTC, 200 crore passengers have travelled so far.

At the I-Day celebrations in Siddipet Police Commissionerate on Friday, Ponnam unfurled the national flag. Afterwards, he received the police guard of honour. The minister announced that 3,500 Indiramma houses will be sanctioned for the constituency, and financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided. He added that within nine days, crop investment support of Rs 9,000 crore has been given to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Ponnam stated that a Kabaddi Academy will soon be established in Husnabad. He emphasised that for State’s future to be bright, every person must stand by the government.