Ration kits distributed to Muslim families ahead of Eid festival

Karimnagar: Maitri Group Chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy distributed ration kits to Muslim families ahead of Eid festival hear on Thursday.

In this distribution programme, members of Jayapalanna Mitra Mandal distributed ration kits to approximately 200 Muslims at a mosque in Godangadda in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Maitri Channel MD Sujan Rao said that Maitri Group chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy has always been at the forefront of undertaking social programmes regardless of caste and religion.

Ahead of Eid festival ration kits worth Rs 20 lakh will be distributed to more than 2,000 poor Muslim families. They said that they have distributed them to more than 200 Muslims on Thursday and this distribution programme will continue for four more days. Various types of service programmes are being carried out under the auspices of Jayapalanna Mitra Mandal in of Ramzan every year.

Muslims said that even in difficult situations like covid pandemic, the Jayapal Reddy has undertaken many social programmes, and in addition to providing essential commodities to Muslims on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan every year, he has worked hard for the education of poor students.