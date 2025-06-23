R&B Min assures to resolve issue of pending contractor bills

Hyderabad: The Minister for Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured that he would discuss and resolve pending bills of contractors and work agencies with the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM for expediting pending works across the State. He directed officials to accelerate ongoing construction works under the R&B department, especially those nearing completion and ready for public use.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday, the Minister reviewed the status of five pending Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) in Adilabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Karimnagar. Officials brought the issue of pending bills to the Minister’s notice. The Minister instructed that the Warangal and Mulugu IDOCs, which are in the final stages, be completed immediately and made ready for inauguration.

Reviewing the pending ROB (Rail Over Bridge) constructions, the Minister specifically asked for the Madhavnagar ROB in Nizamabad to be completed at the earliest. He also instructed officials to focus on ROBs, medical colleges, and TIMS hospitals that are in the final stages of construction.

He stressed that the Roads & Buildings department carries major responsibilities and urged officers to prioritise and finish critical infrastructure projects swiftly. “Better roads enhance transport convenience and act as a key indicator of development,” the Minister noted.

Highlighting that Greater Hyderabad sees a daily vehicular movement of over 91 lakh vehicles, he emphasised the need for high-quality road infrastructure in both urban and rural Telangana.