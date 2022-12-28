Read more to widen understanding: Prez Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu has stressed on the need for value education to be included in the curriculum to make the students good citizens.

Addressing the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on Tuesday, Murmu emphasized on the importance of reading.

The President called upon the students, teachers and parents to focus on children studying the syllabus taught in their books so that they can be successful in the competitive world. Along with that, she said, value education should be added to the curriculum from beginning. It will help in ushering in a good society, she said.

Murmu said that education is the foundation upon which a nation is built. It is the key to unlocking the full potential of every individual, she added.

She also interacted with students and inaugurated a photo exhibition on 'Hyderabad Liberation Movement' showcasing contributions of regional freedom fighters.

Responding to a query from a student that the absence of study of ethical values is leading to unwanted incidents in society, Murmu expressed confidence that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will create a learner-centric education system to foster critical thinking and creativity among the students.

This shift in focus will not only benefit the students as individuals but also contribute to the overall progress and development of the nation, the President said. Emphasising on the importance of reading, she said the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life, she added.

The President said, "In an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters, I will urge you to read more in order to improve your understanding and widen your perspective," she said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others were present.