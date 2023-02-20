Real Hyderabad ignored: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said there was an urgent need to develop the real Hyderabad. He categorically stated the development of the financial district in Gachibowli, Hitech City, and flyovers are not the real development of the State capital.

Addressing a gathering in Patha Ramalayam basti of the Nallakunta area during his padayatra, the Union Minister inspected the ongoing nala works in the basti during his visit. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that several development works were either being stalled or kept pending due to a lack of adequate amount of funds. He said Nallakunta, Amberpet, Gowlipura, Old City, and Secunderabad areas were the real Hyderabad and asked the rulers to develop them in a comprehensive manner.

Stating that Hyderabad city is contributing hundreds of crores of income to the annual budget of the State government, he alleged that the State government had allocated only Rs30 crore for its development in the annual budget while noting that the adequate allocation of the budget was stalling the development of the real Hyderabad. Kishan said that the Nala of Ramaylayam basthi, which will join the Musi river, was overflowing during monsoon and has been causing problems for the residents. He said that he had made several requests to the State government to build a new drainage line along with the main road and link it with the Musi river to prevent recurring floods.

Kishan alleged that the GHMC authorities were not clearing the bills of small contractors and that the delay in payments was leading to delay in the completion of the pending works. He said a total of Rs 1200 crore funds were pending in the State capital even though it is the place of residence of the one-third population of the State.