Red carpet for PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is set to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in the city on a day tour on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Shamshabad airport and the venue of two functions he would be attending.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has nominated Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to be the Minister -in - Waiting to receive and send off the Prime Minister. The CM has spoken to the minister and enquired about the arrangements at the airport. Earlier, Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy, along with other top officials, reviewed arrangements for fool-proof security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

In the light of the recent security breach in Punjab, extensive security arrangements will be in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Even though PM Modi will fly in a helicopter, police personnel are deployed on the road routes to both the venues as a precaution.

The Prime Minister will land at the RGAI at Shamshabad and fly to Sangareddy district to visit the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus at Patancheru.

He will fly back to the airport after launching ICRISAT's 50th anniversary celebrations and then proceed by road to Muchintal in Rangareddy district to unveil the 'Statue of Equality' at Ramanujacharya Ashram. Then he will fly back to Delhi.

Modi's security personnel have already taken control of both the venues. In coordination with the state police, officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) have prepared route maps and other security details.

Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials visited Ashram and reviewed security arrangements. The officials visited the Command Control Room and enquired about the functioning of CCTV network installed at the Ashram which was already abuzz with the flood of devotees.

