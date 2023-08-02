Register every eligible person as a voter: CEO

Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that every eligible person in the city should be registered as a voter. On Tuesday, he inaugurated the training programme on voter registration for booth level officers, supervisor officers and representatives of residential welfare associations of 24 assembly constituencies under GHMC at Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills.

On this occasion, Vikas Raj said that the voter should be registered first with the cooperation of the representative of the residential colony. The BLOs should prepare a plan for the voter registration of the eligible people. Once the complete details of the voter registration are uploaded on the website, not only those belonging to the houses in the colony, but also the eligible people in the houses near the colony should also be registered as voters. This process should be completed in 10 days. Chief Additional Election Officer Lokesh Kumar said that booth-level officials should be active in preparing voter list without errors. Changes and additions in the voter list should be corrected if those who are in the same house are in another polling station or border constituency. Besides, efforts should be made to correct mistakes such as photo mismatch, spelling mistakes, house number, address change, voters of the same family members are in the same polling station, date of birth and relationship. For changes and additions to the voter list, Form-8 should be done.

Hyderabad District Election Officer, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that efforts should be made to increase the voting percentage in the GHMC area along with voter registration, changes, additions and measures to increase the voting percentage. Against the background of accusations from different parties that voters of the same family members are registering at different polling stations, steps should be taken to prevent such a repeat.