Registrations for DOST to begin on May 6

Hyderabad: Registrations for the first phase of degree admissions for the academic year 2024–25 through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) will begin on May 6. Principal Secretary to Government (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham and Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, released the DOST notification and schedule for degree admissions on Friday, which will be carried out in three phases.

As per the guidelines from TSCHE, individuals can register for the initial phase of admissions by paying a fee of Rs 200. Between May 15 and 20, applicants can make their web selections. Seat allocation is scheduled for June 3. Approximately 40 helpline centres have been set up to assist students with DOST registration, rectify any discrepancies in Aadhaar information, and address any errors in certificate uploads. Upon confirming their seat through online self-reporting in any phase, students are required to visit the allotted college between June 29 and July 5.

During this period, they must submit the necessary certificates and pay the applicable fees. Only upon completion of these steps is their seat confirmed. There are two registration methods available for students. Firstly, if a student has already linked their Aadhaar number with their mobile number, they can directly register on the DOST website using mobile OTP authentication. If their Aadhaar number is not linked with a mobile number, the student must link either their own or their parent's mobile number with their Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres before proceeding with registration.

Moreover, they have the convenience of registering through the DOST mobile app, which is newly featured on the DOST website. This method employs photo recognition technology. After the student's photo is scanned and verified, a DOST ID is generated. Subsequently, students can proceed to the next steps in the admissions process.

Likewise, two additional phases will be conducted. The second phase is scheduled to commence from June 3 to June 13, while the third phase will take place from June 19 to June 25. Classes are set to commence on July 8. Admissions will be conducted for various degree courses, including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy, among others. These courses are offered by colleges affiliated with prominent universities such as Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, as well as JNTU and TSBTET. For additional information, students can visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in or contact 7901002200. Moreover, to learn how to use the app, students can refer to instructional videos uploaded on the DOST YouTube channel.

Senior officials of TSCHE elaborated on the features of the DOST portal, emphasizing the inclusion of specific professions. With a mere click of the mouse, students can explore and select their desired professions or career paths. The portal also streamlines the process by listing the combinations of subjects students need to choose.

Additionally, an Aadhar-enabled facial recognition smartphone app has been introduced for DOST registration and ID generation, catering specifically to students who have graduated from Telangana BIE. Moreover, to minimize physical interaction, real-time digital face recognition via the T-App Folio is being continued.