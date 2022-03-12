Relief refused to suspended MLAs

Hyderabad: Justice Shameem Akhter of the High Court on Friday declined to grant any relief to the three BJP MLAs, Raghunandan Rao, Raja Singh and Eatala Rajender, who approached the court March 8, seeking a stay on their suspension from the ongoing Telangana Legislative Assembly, and further seeking a direction to furnish the copy of the resolution suspending them.

Justice Shameem Akhter pronounced the judgment after hearing elaborate arguments of both the sides for the last three days submitted by D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the suspended MLAs, and Banda Shivananda Prasad, Advocate General, appearing for the State.

During the course of arguments, the petitioners submitted a pen drive consisting the video footage of the entire Budget session on March 7, the day on which the budget session commenced and on the same day, the MLAs were suspended after Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion to suspend them. It is pertinent here to mention that there is all probability that the three suspended MLAs may move the High Court by filing a House Motion Writ Appeal challenging the order of Justice Shameem Akhter.

As the Assembly session will conclude on March 15, there is every likelihood that the MLAs may move the High Court with an appeal.

Election petition against Raja Singh dismissed

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao dismissed the election petition filed by Prem Singh Rathore, who contested from Goshamahal Assembly constituency on a TRS ticket and got defeated in the general elections in 2018. The petitioner challenged the election of Raja Singh stating that he had not disclosed information pertaining to the criminal cases pending against him in the election affidavit.

The petition was filed in 2019 challenging Raja Singh's election, wherein the petitioner contended before the court that about 47 cases were pending against Raja Singh as on the date of his filing nomination in 2018 and such information was suppressed by him, which was in violation of election rules. The judge dismissed the election petition after hearing the contentions of both the parties and after going through the record placed before him.