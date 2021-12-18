Replicate DMK model in TS: KCR to party men

Hyderabad: The TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday discussed the family-centric politics of Tamil Nadu and asked the party leaders to be loyal like the DMK leaders and workers.

This had come in the discussion with the party leaders in the party's extended committee meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Sources said that sharing his experience of recent visit to Chennai, the TRS chief said that the family-centric party DMK has been in the politics in Tamil Nadu, and the same should be replicated in Telangana. He said that the workers and leaders have been loyal to the parties like DMK and AIADMK. Recently, the chief minister, during his visit to the temples in Tamil Nadu, had met Chief Minister MK Stalin and it is learnt that Rao sought to know the secret behind loyalty of the workers towards the party. Sources said that KCR wanted the party leaders to be loyal and work with commitment so that it would be beneficial to them as well as the party. Leaders like MC Koti Reddy and Kaushik Reddy had patience hence they got the posts. Similarly, all the party leaders should have the same patience and they would get rewarded at an appropriate time.