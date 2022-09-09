Replicate Kolhapur method for Ganesh immersion: BGUS to Telangana government

Hyderabad: The unique method of Ganesh idols immersion by the authorities in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra to make the Visarjan process smooth has inspired the devotees as well as the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders and they have urged the State government to follow the same.

The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation has come up with a creative and technically advanced way to immerse Ganesh idols. They have set up a Telescopic Conveyor Belt along with the water body so that Bappa's idol can be placed and immersed into the water in a dignified manner. The conveyor belt can be rotated at 180 degrees and can be extended upto 35 feet. It minimises human interface and allows immersion at the rate of one idol per second.

The Utsav Samithi leaders said that they had this idea and have also discussed it with the authorities two years ago. However, due to pandemic situation, it could be materialised, the leaders said.

Samithi leader K Deepak Kumar said, "we had brought this to the notice of the authorities almost two years ago. The festival was subdued during the last two years and this year the authorities acted as if they were not making arrangements. When we told the authorities about the ramp, they asked us to find the service providers for implementing."

VHP leader Ravinutala Sashidhar said that not only the Samithi but also devotees want to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh in a dignified manner. The efforts of civic authorities in Kolhapur are laudable. It will help to ensure the idols are not immersed at one place and it will be easier to remove the silt post immersion. Initiatives like these will happen when authorities do not think of this as an event. "If the authorities think this as an event, they will make all temporary arrangements. If they feel this as a festival, everything will fall in line," said Sashidhar.

The devotees have also liked the conveyor facility. A student from Secunderabad, G Megha said that this type of ramp facility is essential because these days the smaller idols are thrown by the people who come in the procession. "We pray to Lord Ganesh for ten days with dedication. Throwing the idols is not at all good. I urge the authorities to emulate the Kolhapur civic authorities and provide such facilities from the second day of Ganesh Utsav," said Megha.

The officials who were overseeing the arrangements at Tank Bund said that the service providers are the key for making these arrangements.

The official said that the Corporation has been providing many cranes on the Tank Bund and Necklace Roads and there is no problem in placing one more provided they are available.